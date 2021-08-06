PARK RAPIDS -- The Blank Canvas Gallery is set to hold a Reunion Art Show Aug. 12-15 at Armory Square, 203 Park Ave. S in Park Rapids.

The initial effort provided more than 20 artists an opportunity to exhibit in the gallery. More than 80 additional artists were included during a successful five year operation, a release said.

"Many of the artists remain in the community and are looking forward to working together again," the release said. "While some artists have left the area, 21 artists will return for this event exhibiting a wide variety of local talent."

Here's a look at the schedule:

Thursday, Aug. 12: Public meet-the-artist reception at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13: Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., artist demo at 1 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., artist demo at 1 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 15: Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event is supported by a gift from the Bella Sanders Estate along with support from Heartland Arts.