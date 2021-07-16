BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold a Sports Day event from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, at Algoma Park, 3502 Minnesota Ave. NW.

There will be soccer, pickleball, kickball, flag football, mini-golf, basketball and more. The flag football game will begin at 4:30 p.m., and the kickball game will begin at 5:30 p.m., a release said.

There is no cost to participate, and everyone is welcome. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

