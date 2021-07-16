BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative will offer Movement and Play: Nature and Nurture sessions from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays through Aug. 27 at the Paul Bunyan Center playground, 3300 Gillett Drive NW.

Children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers are welcome to come enjoy the outdoor playground, socialize with other children, gain support from other parents and have fun, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Each week there will also be a spotlight guest from the community available to share resources and education with families. Movement and Play sessions are made possible through funding from the Radiothon to End Child Abuse.

Newsletter signup for email alerts