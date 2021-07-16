BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative will offer Movement and Play: Nature and Nurture sessions from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays through Aug. 27 at the Paul Bunyan Center playground, 3300 Gillett Drive NW.

Children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers are welcome to come enjoy the outdoor playground, socialize with other children, gain support from other parents and have fun, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Each week there will also be a spotlight guest from the community available to share resources and education with families. Movement and Play sessions are made possible through funding from the Radiothon to End Child Abuse.