BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a two-part 55-plus driver discount course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Bemidji Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW.

Participants must attend both Saturday classes to complete the course. A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center instructor will update attendees on defensive driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, a release said.

These courses can bring a savings of up to 10% on auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for the discount. To maintain the discount, the four-hour refresher course must be completed every three years.

The cost to attend is $28. For course and registration information, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call (888) 234-1294.