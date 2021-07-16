BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will hold a Creative Cafe event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20, at the gallery, 310 Fourth St. NW.

At the event, artists will take participants on a hands-on adventure into the arts. Everyone is welcome to come sip, nibble goodies, connect and make art, a release said. Elaine Netland will also teach a class.

All materials will be supplied, and classes are geared toward ages 12 and older. The cost is $5 per activity, no pre-registration is required. Creative Cafe activities are sponsored by Gallery North and Paul Bunyan Communications.