BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is holding a calendar photo contest on Facebook, which runs until Friday, July 23.

Submitted photos must be of parks, and can include people, pets or landscapes, a release said.

All photos will be submitted and voted on via the Recreation Calendar Photo Contest Facebook page. Winners will receive a spot in the upcoming 2022 Recreation Calendar and receive half off the price of a calendar.

Photos must be submitted by Friday, July 23. Registration cost is $4 and includes two entries. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

