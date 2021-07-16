BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is partnering with the Beltrami County Historical Society to offer a bike tour of Greenwood Cemetery's history from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 22.

The bike ride will start at the history center and ride to Greenwood Cemetery, where riders will learn about the history of the cemetery. Registration also includes admission to the Beltrami County Historical Society.

Riders are asked to bring their own bicycles, helmets and a water bottle. Limited bike rentals are available, and the event is limited to 12 riders. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

