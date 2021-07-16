BEMIDJI -- The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon on Wednesday, July 21 with a recital at Trinity Lutheran Church, 123 29th St. NE.

This recital will feature members of the Trinity Lutheran Bronze Bell Choir; Debbie Nordick, handbell; Deon Wentzel, flute; Paul Maatz, organ; Susan Krueger, soprano; and Genise Schuette, piano. The audience will also be invited to join in singing a hymn, a release said.

A luncheon will follow the recital, and a free-will offering will also be received at the door, the release said.

For at-home viewing, videos of the recitals will be available on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places offer a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.