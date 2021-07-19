BEMIDJI -- Bemidji author Pat Nelson will hold a talk at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 to discuss her book, "Open Window: The Lake Julia TB Sanatorium, a Community Created by Tuberculosis," at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

As a child, Nelson lived with her family on the dairy farm of the Lake Julia Tuberculosis Sanatorium in Puposky. She left Minnesota at a young age but visited years later to gather information for her book, and is now visiting again to further her research, a release said.

Nelson's fascination with the sanatorium's history and connection to her own family inspired her to interview former patients and past employees, and search for information at various history centers to write her book.

To register for the event, visit the BCHS Author Talks with Pat Nelson Facebook page or call (218) 444-3376. There is no cost to attend. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Attendees are welcome to bring stories and photos to share, the release said.

For at-home viewing, there will also be a virtual version of the event at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, via Facebook Live. To register, visit the BCHS Author Talks with Pat Nelson Virtual Event Facebook page.