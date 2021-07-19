BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to offer Safe Sitter babysitting programs from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 26 and Monday, Aug. 30 at the Carnegie Library.

The program will teach young teens ages 11-14 everything they need to know to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting. Students will learn lifesaving skills such as how to rescue someone who’s choking, and helpful information like what to do if there’s severe weather, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The lessons are filled with fun activities and role-playing exercises, and students will also get to use CPR mannequins to practice choking rescue.

Cost to participate is $36 per person, and scholarships are available for those who qualify to cover partial cost of the program. Each class has a minimum of six participants. The program is sponsored by the Bemidji Jaycees.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1857.

Related: More programs hosted by city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department