BEMIDJI -- The Headwaters Regional Development Commission will be offering a web facilitated homebuyer education workshop from 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 19 and Tuesday, July 20 via Zoom.

The workshop will provide potential home buyers with the information they need to navigate the home buying process with ease. Local experts will present on topics like improving credit, mortgage products, shopping for a home and more. The class is designed for buyers in any stage of the process, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Cost to attend is $40 per household, and registrations will be open until July 15. To register, call the HRDC at (218) 444-4732 or visit hrdc.org/homestretch.