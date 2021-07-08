BEMIDJI -- Lake Bemidji State Park will once again host Music Under the Pines performances on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer.
All Sunday concerts will begin at 2 p.m., and Saturday concerts will begin at 7 p.m. In case of rain, performances will be held in the Visitor Center.
Here is a look at the July performance schedule:
- Sunday, July 11: Lou Samsa
- Saturday, July 17: Caige Jambor
- Sunday, July 18: Doyle Turner and Lance Benson
- Saturday, July 24: Northwinds Clarinet Quintet
- Sunday, July 25: Bemidji Bogtrotters
- Saturday, July 31: Lost River Band