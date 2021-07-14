BEMIDJI --Bemidji area women are invited to a Christian Women's Dinner at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 19, at the Eagles Club, located at 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

The program will feature Village of Hope Director Sandy Hennum, with music by junior high violinist Kyle Yoder. Laurie Kimball of Minneapolis will also explore tips on moving on without changing locations, a release said.

Cost of the meal and program is $13 per person. To reserve a spot, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are welcome.