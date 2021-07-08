BEMIDJI -- The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon Wednesday, July 14, with a recital at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 5405 Hart Lane NW.

The recital will consist of an arrangement of hymns and worship songs. Featured performers will be Lois Simonson on piano; Kari Miller on flute; Sanna Gustafson on saxophone; and Janet Pederson on violin. The group frequently leads worship at the Covenant Church. The audience will be invited to sing on two of the hymns, a release said.

A luncheon will follow the recital, and a free-will offering will also be received at the door, the release said.

For at-home viewing, videos of the recitals will be available on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places offer a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.