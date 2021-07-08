BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Public Library will hold its annual book sale July 12-15 at the Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Road SW.

Here's a look at the schedule for the week:

Monday, July 12 the book sale will be open to Friends of the Bemidji Public Library members from 4 to 7 p.m. For those who would like to become members, sign-ups will be available at the door.

Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14 the book sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Over 15,000 books will be available, priced at $0.50-$1, a release said.

Thursday, July 15 is Bag Day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Bags to fill with books will be provided at the sale, and cost $2 each.

Credit cards will not be accepted at the sale. For more information, visit the Bemidji Public Library Facebook page.