BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 10, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

Attendees will watch the first video of David Barton's American Heritage Series, “America’s Godly Heritage.” Barton is an evangelical Christian political activist and author. He is an authority on the subject of the U.S. being built on a rich Christian foundation, a release said.

If desired, attendees may bring a beverage of their choice to the meeting.

