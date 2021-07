BLACKDUCK -- Zion Lutheran Church in Blackduck will hold a Music in the Park event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at the Blackduck Wayside Rest Park, 72 Frontage Road.

The event will feature music from Randy Bauer and Mike Naylor. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair. The event is free, and all community members are invited to enjoy food, music and games for children, a release said.