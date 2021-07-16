BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold sailing lessons from 3 to 5 p.m. on July 21, July 28 and Aug. 4 at BSU's Outdoor Program Center Boathouse in Diamond Point Park.

The classes will focus on fundamental small boat handling. Participants will learn about boat parts, rigging, capsize skills, points of sail, trimming and more. Classes are open to all skill levels, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

Each class is limited to six people. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

