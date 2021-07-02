BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Community Band will perform its traditional Fourth of July concert at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

The performance will take place on the lawn south of BSU's Bangsberg Hall. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors at Bangsberg, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

The program will include patriotic songs like "God Bless America," "America the Beautiful" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic," conductor Scott Guidry said in the release. The band also will perform selections from "The Music Man." Members of American Legion Post 14 will present the Colors at the event.

There is no admission charge, but free-will donations will be accepted.