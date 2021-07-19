BEMIDJI -- Sanford Health is set to hold its annual Taco Fest from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4 in the Dragon Boat Festival Tent at the Lake Bemidji waterfront, 300 Bemidji Ave. N.

For $10, tacos are served on fry bread with all the trimmings, dessert and a beverage. Corn or flour tortillas are also available upon request. The event will feature live music by Rhonda and Orlando from 5 to 8 p.m. Community members are invited to come and enjoy good food for a great cause, a release said.

Lueken’s Village Foods will be the main sponsor for the event. Proceeds go to the United Way of Bemidji Area. For more information, visit www.sanfordhealth.org, contact the United Way of Bemidji at (218) 444-8929 or email bemidjirsvp@sanfordhealth.org.