BEMIDJI -- Indigenous artist John Hitchcock, who is currently exhibiting “Bury the Hatchet: Prayer for My P’ah-Be” at Watermark Art Center, will hold public demonstrations on July 9 and 10.

A two-color relief print demonstration with a hands-on opportunity will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 9 in room 215 in Bridgeman Hall at BSU. There is no fee for this event, and space is limited. To reserve a spot, call Watermark at (218) 444-7570.

A silkscreening demonstration will be held on Saturday, July 10 at Watermark, 505 Bemidji Ave. N. Attendees can stop in any time between 1 and 3:30 p.m. Participants can either bring their own T-shirt for printing or purchase one from Watermark. This event is free to attend.

For more information, contact Watermark at (218) 444-7570 or watermark@paulbunyan.net.