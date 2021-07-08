BLACKDUCK -- The Blackduck Area Farmers Market is back for the 2021 season beginning on Wednesday, July 14. Every Wednesday through September, the Farmers Market will be in operation from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Blackduck Wayside Rest where customers can find fresh produce, canned goods, homemade treats, honey, maple syrup, seasonings, flowers, crafts, soaps and much more.

To be included in the Blackduck Farmers Market, vendors must carry only locally grown produce, and locally produced crafts and food items.

The farmers market will also include some Saturdays this season with dates to be announced. Wednesday hours will run from July 14 through Sept. 22, although some of the vendors will not continue after August. Also, as tradition continues, members of the Farmers Market will be on hand for local events and festivals with extended hours at the Woodcarvers Festival on July 31 and the Backwoods Bash on Aug. 21.

The group also plans to hold its annual Fall Festival, ending the season, on either Sept. 25 or 26.