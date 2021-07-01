BAGLEY -- The Bagley Area Farmers Market will start up for the season on Friday, July 9. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. and is located at the grassy lot next to Gali Furniture, one block south of the stoplights. The market will continue each Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. through the end of September, as weather permits.

Customers can find a wide variety of fresh produce, homemade canned and baked goods, maple syrup, honey, craft items and much more.

Credit, debit and EBT cards are accepted. Customers can also receive $10 in Market Bucks to use at the market each time they use their EBT card.

The market is always looking for more vendors, anyone interested in selling at the market can contact Annie at (218) 358-1990, or visit the Bagley Farmers Market Facebook page: www.facebook.com/bagleyfarmersmarket.