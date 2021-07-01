BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts will hold a fiddle camp instructor performance at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, in the performance hall at Headwaters, 519 Minnesota Ave. NW.

Fiddle masters Mary Vanorny of the Twin Cities and Carrie Dlutkowski of Michigan will play exciting music from Ireland, Scotland and Canada accompanied by Brian Miller of St. Paul and Eric Carlson Bemidji. Dlutkowski will also perform world-class step dancing, a release said.

Admission is $7 per person, and Headwaters Fiddle Camp participants can attend the performance for free. Space is limited, and tickets must be purchased in advance at headwatersmusicandarts.org.