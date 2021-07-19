BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold a virtual youth fishing tournament beginning Saturday, July 24.

Youth ages 16 and younger in Beltrami, Cass, Hubbard or Clearwater counties are welcome to participate in the tournament, which will run from July 24-31. Prizes will be awarded to the longest fish, smallest fish, widest variety of species and most unique item caught, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Cost is $6 per angler. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. After participants register they will receive the rules and a tournament card in the mail. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

Related: More programs hosted by city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department