BEMIDJI -- The much-anticipated Bemidji Jaycees’ 77th Annual Water Carnival is only days away from kicking off the return of summertime in the community with an exciting lineup of activities.

Starting Thursday, July 1, and going through Monday, July 5, the carnival will resemble those from past years and feature both traditional and new events.

The Grand Parade is coming back in its traditional style, but it will have a change of route. Rather than taking Third Street off Beltrami Avenue, the parade will turn onto Fifth Street. Also returning are Merriam's Midway, the Double Your Fun Color Run, the Medallion Hunt, the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show and the Fourth of July Red, White and Boom fireworks display.

The Jaycees are offering both in-person and virtual versions of the Kiddie Parade. And, instead of an in-person bike dig, a coloring contest has been held in which participants ages 12 and younger can potentially win a bike.

A lot is in store for the 77th annual Water Carnival and you won’t want to miss it. Here’s what the event schedule looks like for the five days of summertime fun in Bemidji:

Medallion Hunt

In what is probably a Water Carnival record, the hidden medallion was found the same day that the hunt began, the Bemidji Jaycees announced Monday on Facebook. As a result, there is now a TruStar Federal Credit Union Medallion Hunt in which the winner will receive $125 and Merriam's Midway ride tickets.

Clues will be announced daily on Lakeland News, RP Broadcasting and Paul Bunyan Broadcasting radio stations, and the Bemidji Jaycee Facebook page and website. They will be announced daily until the medallion is found.

Carnival buttons will be available from Tuesday, June 29, to Monday, July 5. They are available in a limited quantity at the following locations: myBemidji, Bemidji Woolen Mills, Marketplace Foods, Subway (all three Bemidji locations), TruStar Federal Credit Union, and Visit Bemidji.

Merriam's Midway

Merriam's Midway is set to open at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, and go through Monday, July 5 at the Sanford Center parking lot. After July 1, it will be open from noon to 10 p.m. (it closes at 8 p.m. on July 5). They will have all the traditional rides, games and food.

There will also be armband specials for $20 from:

6 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 1

6 to 11 p.m. on Friday, July 2



Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 3

Noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4

Noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, July 5

Bingo

Bingo will open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, July 1, in the Sanford Center parking lot. It will then be open daily from noon to 10 p.m. on July 2-4. Participants must be 18 years or older.

Double Your Fun Color Run

The family friendly 5K Color Run is Saturday, July 3, with check-in starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Rotary Pavilion in Paul Bunyan Park. The run will begin at 10 a.m. and leave from the Paul Bunyan Park parking lot, go south, looping back at the Nymore Boat Access and end at the starting point.

There will be several color stations along the way to blast participants with tons of colorful fun. This event is in-person and there is no on-site registration. . Participants can register online for the event on the Bemidji Jaycee website until 8 a.m. on July 3. Registration fees are non-refundable.

Kiddie Parade

There will be both in-person and virtual Kiddie Parades this year.

The in-person Kiddie Parade will be held at noon on Saturday, July 3, at the BSU Bangsberg parking lot on 12th street, and it will go down Lake Boulevard to Sixth Street. Registration starts at 11 a.m. the same day. It can also be done on the Bemidji Jaycees website.

Photo submissions were due by Monday, June 28. Submissions will be put into a slideshow that will be shared by the Bemidji Jaycees. The winner of the virtual Kiddie Parade will be the grand marshal for the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 4.

Bald Eagle Water Ski Show

The Bald Eagle Water Ski show will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. For best viewing, the Jaycees recommend the waterfront in Library Park. Admission is free for the event.

Coloring Contest

A new activity, the coloring contest will take the place of the bike dig to ensure the wellbeing of children and families this year. For the event, kids can color the Bemidji Jaycees 77th Annual Water Carnival logo for a chance to win a bike.

Winners will be randomly picked in the age categories of 4-5 years, 6-7 years, 8-9 years and 10-12 years. Winners will be notified and the bikes can be picked up at the registration for the Kiddie Parade at the BSU Bangsberg parking lot from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 3.

Grand Parade

The 77th Annual Bemidji Jaycees Water Carnival Grand Parade will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. It will start at the intersection of 15th Street and Beltrami Avenue and travel south on Beltrami Avenue, turn west on Fifth Street for one block and then head north along Minnesota Avenue, ending again on 15th Street.

Red, White and Boom fireworks display

The fireworks display, presented by Hill’s Plumbing and Heating, will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m., on Sunday, July 4, on the southwest end of Lake Bemidji. Cameron Park is not a good viewing location, as there are too many trees in the way, the Jaycee website said, but they can be seen well from Diamond Point Park, Library Park, Paul Bunyan Park and South Shore Park.