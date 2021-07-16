WARREN -- Dancing Sky Area Agency on Aging, DSAAA, recently announced the availability of federal funding through the Older Americans Act Title III program for agencies that support older adults and their caregivers.

DSAAA serves 21 counties in northwest and west central Minnesota. Their vision for the people of Minnesota is that together, older adults and communities thrive, a release said.

Agencies interested in providing one of the following services are invited to submit a proposal to the DSAAA: chore, homemaker, telephone reassurance, friendly visiting, assisted transportation or evidence-based programs.

The deadline to apply for funding is Friday, July 23. Services will begin Sept. 1 and the grant period will end Dec. 31, 2022. For more information, visit dancingskyaaa.org or contact Judi Weiss at judi@nwrdc.org.