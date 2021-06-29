BEMIDJI -- The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon Wednesday, July 7, with a recital at the First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

This recital will feature the Bemidji Brass Quintet. Members of the quintet include Kyle Riess and Craig Swartz on trumpets, Eve Sumsky on the horn, Ryan Webber on trombone, and Brennan Paulsen on tuba.

The Bemidji Brass Quintet has been performing together for four years. They will perform brass quintet pieces by composers John Cheetham and Kevin McKee and arrangements of a few traditional Christian hymns. There will also be an arrangement of songs by Billy Strayhorn, an American jazz composer, pianist, lyricist and arranger who collaborated with bandleader and composer Duke Ellington for nearly three decades. Everyone will recognize these classy tunes, a release said.

A luncheon will follow the recital, and a free-will offering will also be received at the door, the release said.

For at-home viewing, videos of the recitals will be available on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places offer a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.