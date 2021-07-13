LEONARD -- The Clearwater Lake Area Association will hold a summer gathering at noon on Saturday, July 17 at Pearson's garage, 27295 North Shore Drive in Leonard.

The event will start with a potluck, and attendees are asked to bring a dish, as well as a plate, utensils and a lawn chair. Coffee and lemonade will be provided.

The annual meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m., and the guest speaker will be Bob Richards, Aquatic Invasive Species Inspector for Clearwater Lake.

All members and non-members are welcome to the summer gathering. Member dues will be accepted at the meeting.