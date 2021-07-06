BEMIDJI -- Headwaters Music and Arts are set to hold this year's Bemidji Sings! vocal competition at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 16, on BSU's main stage.

Bemidji Sings! is an opportunity for amateur singers who live, work or attend school in Bemidji to compete for cash, prizes and the chance to compete at the statewide Minnesota Sings competition in front of a live audience.

Hosted by local singer and musician Eric Carlson, the show will highlight 14 finalists in two age groups, 13-20 and 21 plus. Featured finalists are Chelsea Ottman Rak, Jacob Anderson, Genevieve Oakes, Maya Lindquist, Darolyn Erickson, Ronnie Gustafson, Scott Haugen, Blaine Ludeman, Helen Bartlett, Katelynn Davids, Aspen Tobin, Nikki Bauer, Brandon Beaulieu and Bri Wright.

Judges for the final show will be Zaq Swank, Linda Wagner and Caige Jambor. April Aylesworth, 2019 Bemidji Sings! finalist and Minnesota Sings winner in her age category will also perform during the show, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

Third place prize in each age category is $75, second place is $150 and first place is $300 along with recording time at Supple Studios. The first and second place winner in each category will be eligible to compete at the statewide Minnesota Sings competition in October, the release said.

Admission for the evening is $10 for adults and $5 for ages 12 and younger. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit headwatersmusicandarts.org. Bemidji Sings! local sponsors include the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment, BSU and Supple Studios.