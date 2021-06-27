BEMIDJI -- The Lake Bemidji Sailing Association kicked off its summer season with a regatta on Saturday, June 26, on Lake Bemidji.

The local sailing association, currently home to the largest fleet of J-18 Olympic class racers in the world, will host more regattas on the following Saturdays: July 10, July 24, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.

The races start and finish near Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, 7598 Bemidji Rd. NE, on the north side of Lake Bemidji. Food and beverages are available for purchase at Ruttger's for spectators of the races.

All sailors regardless of boat type and experience are encouraged to race. Like in the past, handicaps will be applied to boats to permit multi-class racing.