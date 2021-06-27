BEMIDJI -- The Lake Bemidji Sailing Association kicked off its summer season with a regatta on Saturday, June 26, on Lake Bemidji.
The local sailing association, currently home to the largest fleet of J-18 Olympic class racers in the world, will host more regattas on the following Saturdays: July 10, July 24, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.
The races start and finish near Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, 7598 Bemidji Rd. NE, on the north side of Lake Bemidji. Food and beverages are available for purchase at Ruttger's for spectators of the races.
All sailors regardless of boat type and experience are encouraged to race. Like in the past, handicaps will be applied to boats to permit multi-class racing.
Sailboats take off from the start of the Lake Bemidji Sailing Association’s regatta held Saturday, June 26, 2021, on the north end of Lake Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A sailor takes down one of their sails during the Lake Bemidji Sailing Association’s regatta held Saturday, June 26, 2021, on the north end of Lake Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Sailboats get into position ahead of the 1 p.m. start of the Lake Bemidji Sailing Association’s regatta held Saturday, June 26, 2021, on the north end of Lake Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Sailboats approach a buoy during the Lake Bemidji Sailing Association’s regatta held Saturday, June 26, 2021, on the north end of Lake Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Sailors participate in the Lake Bemidji Sailing Association’s regatta held Saturday, June 26, 2021, on the north end of Lake Bemidji. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
For more information, contact commodores Randy Ruttger rruttger@aim.com
or John Eickoff jkeickof@gmail.com
.