BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship will meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

Author Dave Wall and his wife, Cindy Wall, will be the featured speakers at the meeting. Wall will also introduce his new book, "DNR - Do Not Resuscitate," which reveals the miracle-working power of God, a release said.

The public is invited to attend the meeting and arrive early for coffee, fellowship and worship time.