BEMIDJI -- Sign-up sheets for the "Let's Go Fishing" summer senior fishing program are now available at the Bemidji Senior Center, located at 216 Third St. NW.

The Bemidji Senior Center excursions will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays in June, July and August. A handicap-accessible pontoon will meet at the dock at Paul Bunyan Park.

Fishing rods, bait and life jackets will be provided by the volunteer guide. Participants are asked to bring a fishing license, sun protection and a snack. Fishing is optional; participants can also simply enjoy the pontoon ride.

Participants are asked to sign up for just one trip per month, but can also be added to the waiting list for other trips during each month in case of cancellations.

To sign up, call the Center at (218) 751-8836 or stop in at the front desk. There are a limited number of spaces available.