BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Beach Bash from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 17 at South Shore Park.

This event is free to attend and will include music, canoes to try and other fun beach activities, a release said. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

