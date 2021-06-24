BEMIDJI -- The newest StoryWalk put on by the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will be available at Nymore Park until June 29.

The story is about a big dance and features a fun activity on each page, a release said. This story is part of a series of StoryWalks in Bemidji, which allow kids an interactive way to get outside and read while walking from page to page.

This program was sponsored by the Friends of the Carnegie. For more information, contact Recreation Coordinator Jamie Anderson at jamie.anderson@ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1857.

