BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department is set to hold an introduction to disc golf class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8, at the Bemidji City Park disc golf course.

The class is open to anyone ages 14 and up. Participants will learn throwing techniques, disc sizes, rules and safety, and get a chance to play the course. Each participant will also get a disc to take home, a release said.

The cost to attend the class is $15. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859. This event is sponsored by Books N More.

