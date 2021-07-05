BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold three log rolling classes from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on July 8, July 22 and Aug. 12 at BSU's Outdoor Program Center Boathouse in Diamond Point Park.

This challenging activity is great for foot speed, agility and dynamic balance, a release said. Beginners are welcome, and participants are asked to bring shoes that can get wet.

Each class has a limit of six participants, and the cost to register is $15 for each session. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

