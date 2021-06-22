BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Historical Society invites members and prospective members to this year's annual meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at the Beltrami County History Center, located in the historic Depot on 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

Sue Bruns and Cecelia McKeig, authors of "Bemidji 125"; and Leo Soukup, author of "A Brief History of Beltrami County" will be presenting brief talks on the development and research for their respective books, which were just published in June and will be available for purchase at the meeting, a release said.

Following the author talks, there will be a short recognition ceremony followed by a light reception and a brief business meeting.

Those who plan on attending should RSVP by Friday, June 25 by emailing depot@beltramihistory.org.