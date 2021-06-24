BEMIDJI -- The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon Wednesday, June 30, with a recital at the Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Road SW.

This recital will feature Ryan Webber on trombone and Dan Will on piano.

Webber and his wife, Dr. Miriam Webber, moved to Bemidji in 2016 and he has been active in the Bemidji music scene since then. As an adjunct faculty at BSU, Webber teaches low brass instruments and directs the Symphonic Band and Pep Band. He also directs the Heartland Symphony based out of Little Falls and Brainerd. He serves as a guest conductor of the Bemidji Area Concert Band and is the pit orchestra director for Northern Light Opera Company in Park Rapids, a release said.

Will is a staff accompanist and performance coach at BSU. He also teaches at Headwaters and has been the music director for Paul Bunyan Playhouse in past years.

A luncheon will follow the recital, and a free will offering will also be received at the door, the release said.

For at-home viewing, videos of the recitals will be available on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places offer a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.