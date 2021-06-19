BEMIDJI -- Bike Bemidji's annual Loop the Lake Festival has returned with a virtual event this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic in 2020.

The free event, which celebrates biking in Bemidji, began on June 17 and runs through Tuesday, June 22. No traffic lanes were closed for this year's 13-mile ride.

The suggested route for the event is on roads and the scenic Paul Bunyan Trail on the east side of Lake Bemidji, as it is a great route for beginners as well as families. Participants are welcome to choose another route or make additions to the suggested route, a release said.

The first 500 people who registered could pick up a reflective wrist/leg band at several local businesses. Registrants were also entered into a drawing for a free 2022 registration in the event and a chance to win Loop the Lake gear.

Organizers said they expect a more traditional Loop the Lake Festival will be held next year.

For more details about the Loop the Lake Festival and its route, visit www.bikebemidji.com.