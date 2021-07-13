BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer 55-plus driver discount refresher courses from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 17 and from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28, at the Bemidji Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW.

These courses can bring a savings of up to 10% on auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies participants for the discount. To maintain the discount, the four-hour refresher course must be completed every three years.

A Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor will update attendees on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology and traffic safety, a release said.

The cost of each four-hour refresher course is $24. For course and registration information, visit driverdiscountprogram.com or call (888) 234-1294.