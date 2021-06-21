Originally from Gackle, N.D., Wolff worked with the Fargo School District for 40 years where he was able to vacation in northern Minnesota. Now retired, he splits his time between northern Minnesota and Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico as he pursues visual artistry through a lens, a release said.

"To Wolff, the difference between 'taking' and 'making' a photograph begins with the intention to use artistic elements in the creation of an image far more nuanced than the simple, literal identification of the subject," the release said. "His process starts with finding the most compelling aspects of the subject and playing with light to enhance those elements."

Wolff's collection of 20 large photographs will be displayed in the Lakeview Gallery. Watermark Art Center is free and open to the public. For more information, contact (218) 444-7570 or email watermark@paulbunyan.net.