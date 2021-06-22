BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold four stand-up paddleboard yoga classes from 6 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesdays in July at Cameron Park.

Participants will learn the basics of paddleboarding before heading out as a small group to anchor down and learn the foundations of a yoga practice on the water. Each week the class will move through a tranquil set of poses designed to connect your body, breath and nature. Poses will start out basic and move to more challenging based on the comfort level of the class.

No previous yoga experience is necessary. Each class has a minimum of five participants. The cost to register is $33 for one class or $132 for all four classes. To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

