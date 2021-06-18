BEMIDJI -- The 34th season of the Bemidji Area Church Musicians Summer Recital Series continues at noon Wednesday, June 23, with a virtual recital.

This recital will feature musicians from several churches at United Methodist Church. The performers are Maddy Lawrence, organist at Trinity Lutheran Church; Phil Hermann, organist in the Bemidji area for several years who is now located in Washburn, N.D.; Linda Wagner, vocalist from United Methodist Church; and Sarah Carlson, organist at First Lutheran Church.

In-person recitals will resume on June 30, but will also be livestreamed for at-home viewing, a release said.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places offer a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and scholarships for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554.