LAPORTE -- Lakeport Emergency Medical Responders will hold a 5K fundraiser at 8 a.m. on July 3, at the pavilion in downtown Laporte.

Registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. and the run will start at 8 a.m. Early registration cost is $15 and day-of registration is $20. Registration forms are available in advance at Howg's Gas and Service in Laporte or via email request.

For more information, email lakeportemr@gmail.com or visit the Lakeport Emergency Medical Responders Facebook page.