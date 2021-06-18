BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will offer stand up paddle boarding lessons from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on select Tuesdays in June, July and August at BSU's Outdoor Program Center Boathouse in Diamond Point Park.

The cost is $15 for each session with the first set for June 22. Participants will learn basic strokes, dynamic balance and surf specific fitness in addition to essential stand up paddle boarding skills. Class size is limited to six participants. For additional dates and to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

