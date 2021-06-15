BEMIDJI -- After missing out on the entire 2020 summer season, the Bemidji Area Community Band will present four concerts this year, beginning with the traditional Father’s Day performance at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 20.

Scott Guidry, director of bands at Bemidji State University, will conduct. The concert will be held on the lawn south of BSU’s Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In case of inclement weather, the event will move indoors at Bangsberg.

There is no cost to attend, and free-will donations will be accepted. Additional concerts are scheduled, same time and place, on July 4, July 18 and Aug. 4.