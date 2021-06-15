BEMIDJI -- The Lake Bemidji Sailing Association, currently home to the largest fleet of J-18 Olympic class racers in the world, has announced the schedule for the 2021 summer regatta series to take place on Lake Bemidji.

This year's regatta series are scheduled for the following Saturdays: June 26, July 10, July 24, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28.

The summer series races will start and finish near Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, 7598 Bemidji Rd. NE, on the north side of Lake Bemidji. Food and beverages are available for purchase at Ruttger's for spectators of the races.

All sailors regardless of boat type and experience are encouraged to race. Like in the past, handicaps will be applied to boats to permit multi-class racing.



For more information contact commodores Randy Ruttger rruttger@aim.com or John Eickoff jkeickof@gmail.com.