BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will hold a series of Kangoo Jump fitness classes from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on select Mondays in June, July and August, at the Public Works Facility, 1351 Fifth St. NW.

Kangoo Jumps are rebounding boots that are used in this 30-minute outdoor class geared towards beginners. The boots reduce the impact on joints by 80%. Good for all fitness levels, participants will learn the basics of rebounding while getting fit, a release said. The cost to participate is $15 with boot rental or $10 if participants bring their own boots.

Participants are asked to bring: long socks, a water bottle, hand weights and a sweat towel. Include shoe size with registration.

To register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1859.

