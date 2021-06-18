BEMIDJI -- An award-winning lineup of writers from around the nation will read from their work at virtual readings during BSU’s annual Minnesota Northwoods Writers Conference, beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, via Zoom.

Here's a look at the schedule for the week:

Monday, June 21 will be John Murillo with poetry. Murillo is an assistant professor of English and director of the creative writing program at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Conn., and also teaches in the low residency Master of Fine Arts program at Sierra Nevada University in Incline Village, Nev.

Tuesday, June 22 will be distinguished visiting writer Nikky Finney. She is a faculty member at the Cave Canem summer workshop for African American poets, a founding member of the Affrilachian Poets and has been a visiting scholar at Berea and Smith Colleges.

Wednesday, June 23 will be Faith Adiele with creative nonfiction. Named one of Marie Claire magazine’s “Five Women to Learn From,” Adiele resides in Oakland, Calif., and teaches around the world.

Thursday, June 24 will be J. Drew Lanham with creative nonfiction. Essayist and poet Lanham is a professor of wildlife ecology at Clemson University where he works in the Forestry and Environmental Conservation Department, and his essays and poetry have appeared in numerous magazines and journals.

Friday, June 25 will be Danielle Evans with fiction. Evans' work has appeared in various magazines, and she currently teaches writing seminars at Johns Hopkins University.

Saturday, June 26 will be Jennifer Foerster with poetry. Foerster teaches at the Rainier Writing Workshop at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, Wash., and is the literary assistant to the U.S. Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo.

Traditionally, the MNWC brings writers together on Lake Bemidji with talented and renowned faculty from across the country. This year's conference, like last year's, will be held virtually, a release said.

Visit northwoodsreadings.org/mnwc-evening-readings to register for evening public readings. The cost is free, and all readings will be limited to 500 attendees.

The annual conference is funded in part by grants from the Minnesota State Arts Board, the Region 2 Arts Council and the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.

For more information, call Mathew Hawthorne at (218) 755-2068 or email at writersconference@bemidjistate.edu.